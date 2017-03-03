Fiddler April Verch performs Saturday at Arts Under the Dome

Fiddler April Verch of Ottawa Valley, Canada, will perform 7 p.m. Saturday as part of Gulfport concert series Arts Under The Dome.
Verch will perform as part of a trio with bassist and clawhammer banjo player Cody Walters and Alex Rubin on acoustic guitar and mandolin.
Touring worldwide to share songs from her 10th album, “The Newpart,” Verch’s performances combine her vocals, fiddle playing and step dancing, a trifecta of talents she brings together simultaneously in an approach to deep North American traditions.
The venue is First United Methodist Church in downtown Gulfport at 15th Street and 24th Avenue.
Tickets are $15 adults, $10 students, available at the door or in advance from Arts Under The Dome’s website, www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org.
Two more concerts remain in the 2017 season Gypsy jazz/swing quintet Velvet Caravan on April 21 and USM’s Southern Chorale on May 13.
Details, 228-229-6851.
April Verch Arts Under The Dome
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: First United Methodist Church at 15th Street and 24th Avenue, downtown Gulfport
Tickets: $15 adults, $10 students, available at the door or in advance from Arts Under The Dome’s website, www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org
Comments