Louisiana Music, ’90s Pop, Mississippi Bluegrass Reunion

This post-Mardi Gras column leads off with two shorter-than-usual Louisiana recordings, followed by my thoughts on a 90s Pop Music collection. A paragraph about next weekend’s Mississippi Bluegrass Reunion in Lamar County wraps things up.
‘The Call Of The Night,’ Josh Hyde (JHR Records☆☆☆1/2)
This Feb. 24 CD nine-song release is likely available in other formats. It was recorded at Dockside Studio in Maurice, Louisiana on the banks of Vermillion Bayou.
Special guests such as Sonny Landreth join the studio band of producer/guitarist Joe V. McMahan, bassist Ron Eoff, drummer Jamey Bell, percussionist Bryan Owings and keyboardist John Gros.
The haunting title song, an organ-drenched “The Truth,” the sneaky “Offshore,” the mournful “It’s Not Too Late” and the determined “Mississippi Bridge,” with extra guitar from Buddy Flett are my favorites.
This is a nifty genre-jumping recording.
‘Standing On Faith,’ Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band (CPL Records, ☆☆1/2)
This March 3 eight-song CD release by Grammy-nominated Zydeco singer/songwriter/accordion player Corey Ledet was recorded at Ville Platte, Louisiana’s Green Room. Corey also plays drums and washboard, and is joined here by keyboardist/producer Cecil Green and guitar/bass/moog/backing singer/co-producer Jesse Delgizzi. Obviously, more musicians are recruited for live shows.
My favorite tunes are the reggae-tinged “A Good Day,” the traditional zydeco jumper “Push Me Away” and the thankful “Standing On Faith.”
This recording is a bit too synthesized for my tastes, but some readers may dig it.
‘Now That’s What I Call ’90s Pop,’ Various Artists (Sony Music Entertainment☆☆☆)
Two CDs arrived in late January, but since I only like a few songs on them, I will concentrate on the ’90s pop collection. It contains such guilty pleasures as Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle,” TLC’s “Waterfalls” and Hanson’s “MMMBop.”
These are good for folks who want a hit-filled collection, old or new.
MISSISSIPPI BLUEGRASS REUNION
This festival has gone back to its original name. It has more recently been the Lamar County Bluegrass Festival. The three-day event will be held Thursday through March-11 in the air-conditioned/heated Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center, 43 Central Industrial Row near Purvis. RV’ers who arrive by Tuesday and stay through the festival’s Sunday conclusion can buy one pass and get the second one free.
Bands (Thursday): Ralph Stanley II, Kevin Prater Band, Bill Ellison & Temperance and Our Gang Bluegrass. March 10: Trinity River, Driskill Mountain Boys, Fair River Station and Eddie Pilgrim.
March 11: King James Boys, Branded Bluegrass, Wood & Wire and Magnolia Drive.
Covered-dish supper on Wednesday night, and door prizes/outdoor jamming throughout. RV passes range from $18-25, three-day passes are $60, daily passes are $25 dollars with children under 12 admitted free with paying adults.
Call Bertie Sullivan 601-480-5965 for more information.
Ricky Flake, a former punk rocker and current music fan, lives in Biloxi. Reach him at flakericky@gmail.com
