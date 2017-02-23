Chances are you’ll want to see Johnny Mathis, Jennifer Nettles in Biloxi

The Coast will be alive with sounds of music Friday when a legendary crooner and a country star return to Biloxi for separate appearances.
Johnny Mathis has been entertaining audiences for almost 60 years with classics such as “It’s Not for Me to Say,” “Wonderful! Wonderful!” and, of course, “Chances Are.” Mathis has sold more than 350 million albums, making him the third best-selling artist of all time.
Mathis will bring his Voice of Romance Tour to the Beau Rivage Casino & Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets to the show start at $107 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Country singer Jennifer Nettles returns to Biloxi for an 8 p.m. show Friday at the IP Casino Resort.
Nettles, formerly the lead singer for Sugarland, released her first solo album in 2014. She released “Playing With Fire in 2016.”
Tickets to the show start at $65 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
