Actor Mike Epps arrested after alleged altercation at Gulf Coast casino

A comic actor best known for his role in “Friday” has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone inside a casino.
The Advocate reports that Mike Epps, 46, was arrested early Saturday morning by New Orleans police after he was involved “in a physical altercation” inside Harrah’s Casino in the city’s French Quarter. Also arrested was Thomas Cobb, 52, of Brooklyn.
Epps had performed at UNO Lakefront Arena on Friday night.
Epps and Cobb were released on $1,000 bail each. The Advocate says both failed to appear for an arraignment in Municipal Court on Tuesday. Attachments have been issued for their arrest.
Epps is scheduled to play Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on March 25.
