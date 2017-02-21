Want to see Bruno Mars or Ariana Grande? You're going to have to drive

Norah Jones will be at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on March 4. Driving time: About an hour.
Norah Jones
Ryan Adams will be at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on March 14. Driving time: About an hour.
Stevie Nicks will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March15. Driving time: About an hour.
Chicago will be at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on March 21. Driving time: About an hour.
The Avett Brothers will be at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on March 30. Driving time: About an hour.
Radiohead will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 3. Driving time: About an hour.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 7. Driving time: About an hour.
Ariana Grande will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 11. Driving time: About an hour.
Bob Weir and The Campfire Band will be playing at the Saenger Theater in Mobile on April 19. Driving time: About an hour.
Boston will be at the Saenger Theater in Mobile on April 21. Driving time: About an hour.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones will be at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on April 27. Driving time: About an hour.
Neil Diamond will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 2. Driving time: About an hour.
Sturgill Simpson will be at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on May 6. Driving time: About two hours.
The Weeknd will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 9. Driving time: About an hour.
U2 will be at NRG Stadium in Houston on May 24. Driving time: About six hours.
Miranda Lambert is one of several country stars that will be at Bayou Country Superfest May 26-28 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Driving time: About an hour.
Metallica will be at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 11. Driving time: About six hours.
Iron Maiden will be at the Toyota Center in Houston on June 21. Driving time: About six hours.
Bruno Mars will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Oct. 21. Driving time: About an hour.
