Want to see a young Han Solo, Chewbacca and Lando?

Shooting is under way on the latest film from the “Star Wars” universe.
The “Star War’s” Twitter account on Tuesday released the first photo from the set via a Tweet.
The image shows Alden Ehrenreich, who will play a young Han Solo, as well as Donald Glover, who play a young Lando Calrissian and fan favorite Chewbacca.
Also featured in the photo are Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (”The Lego Movie.”)
Although details about the film are scarce, Mashable reports it will take place before the events of 1977’s original “Star Wars.”
It is the second in the stand-alone series since Disney bought Lucasfilm. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was released in December 2016.
“Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” the seventh installment on the “Star Wars” Luke Skywalker saga will hit theaters in December.
