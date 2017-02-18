Pensacola veterans finding healing through song

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room. Pause

2:31 Gulfport Muslims denounce radicalism

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:36 WATCH: George County wins region title

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

3:06 Teaching triumph over potential tragedy

0:59 St. Martin girls win Region 7-6A title

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life