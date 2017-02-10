Entertainment

February 10, 2017 8:18 AM

‘Bounce, bounce, bounce’ with R. Kelly on Saturday in Biloxi

By Jeff Clark

Legendary R&B singer R. Kelly will be making a special appearance at 8 p.m Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

The show is one of a handful of dates Kelly is playing on his “Afterparty Tour.” Vivian Green will open the show.

Tickets start at $45 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Kelly has sold over 40 million albums sold worldwide, with hits such as “Ignition,” “Bump N’ Grind,” “Your Body’s Callin,’” and “I Believe I Can Fly.” He has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga (“Do What U Want”), Justin Bieber (“PYD”), Phoenix (“Trying To Be Cool" remix) and Bruno Mars (“Gorilla” remix). He also wrote for Michael Jackson’s hit “You Are Not Alone.”

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

