Want to stream the music of Prince? Here’s what you need to know

Music fans who have been wishing for more Prince in their lives will soon have their wishes fulfilled — to a certain extent.
Beginning Sunday evening, some of the music of Prince will be available on streaming platforms.
According to the New York Post, Prince’s Warner Bros. catalog will be available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music on Feb. 12, the day of the Grammy Awards, where a special tribute to the late singer will take place.
His music for Warner Bros. is currently only available on Jay Z’s Tidal service.
His Warner catalog includes all of his hit albums, from his self-titled debut album to “Dirty Mind” Controversy,” “1999,” “Purple Rain” and “Diamonds and Pearls.” His last album released on the Warner label was 1996’s “Chaos and Disorder.” In 2014, a deal between his label NPG and Warner Bros. saw the releases of “Art Official Age” and “Plectrumelectrum.”
His music will also be available on Pandora for the first time, which means “Prince Radio” will actually feature songs by Prince.
Prince’s music has been in limbo since the singer’s death April 21, 2016.
The streaming release is only for the Warner Bros. catalog. The thousands of tracks recorded for NPG, Arista and other labels. Prince released 38 studio albums before his death.
