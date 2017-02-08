From Little Texas to His Big Band, Tim Rushlow returns to Gulfport

Tim Rushlow was the lead singer and a founding member of Little Texas when they were all over country radio in the 1990s. The band sold millions of albums with hits such as “God Bless Texas” and “You and Forever and Me.”
Rushlow left the band in 1997, but he still performs some of Little Texas’ hits with the Frontmen of Country, a group that also includes Lonestar’s Richie McDonald and Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart. But you can also catch Rushlow’s hits revamped and reworked in a big-band arrangement.
Rushlow will be bringing His Big Band to the Island View Casino in Gulfport on Saturday. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $30.
Fly me to the moon
The modern-day crooner comes to South Mississippi fresh off of two performances at the inauguration of President Donald Trump, where he performed with the Frontmen and his band.
“It was an amazing opportunity, because I got to pay homage to my past and play some Little Texas hits at the Let’s Make America Great Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial and then we joined Lee Greenwood in singing ‘God Bless the USA’ and it was an incredible experience — it definitely put a lump in my throat,” Rushlow said in a telephone interview with the Sun Herald.
He said he had two encounters with the then-president-elect during his two days in Washington, D.C.
“I didn’t expect Pres. Trump to be at the first show, but they held the show until he and his family got there,” Rushlow said. “After it was over, we walked off with Lee Greenwood, and he saluted Trump. He asked us to come over, and he thanked us for being brave and for being there with him. He said it was going to be a ‘great eight years.’”
Rushlow said he received some criticism for appearing at the inauguration, something he said he took in stride.
“I didn’t go to the inauguration as a Republican or as a Democrat, I went as an American,” he said. “If the Commander in Chief asks you to do something, you do it — that’s the kind of person I am.”
His way
His second appearance at the inauguration was at a ball for the Trumps.
“I played their first dance, which was ‘My Way,” which was made famous by Frank Sinatra — it was pretty amazing.”
“My Way,” which was written by Paul Anka, is one of the many songs of the fabled “Great American Songbook,” which the material from which Rushlow draws his inspiration for his big band performances.
“This is the music I grew up loving and listening to,” he said. “People think it seems off for me to be doing this style of music, but for me it feels like going home — big band and jazz music is my first love.”
Rushlow said he loves all of the greats, including Sinatra and Dean Martin, but he’s especially passionate about a certain “Dream Lover” from the Bronx.
“I love Bobby Darin, as a matter of fact, I like to end my show with a Bobby Darin song,” he said. “It’s a great way to end a high energy fun night.”
If you go
Tim Rushlow and His Big Band
Island View Casino at 3300 W Beach Blvd., Gulfport
8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
