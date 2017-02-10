Richards finds success with ‘Tennessee Woman’

In the process of recording her second album, Biloxi musician Karen Richards already has success with her first single, “Tennessee Woman.”
Richards chose to release the single ahead of the album and it is getting some airplay.
“Tennessee Woman” was co-written with former Coast resident and musician Doug Mays, who is now in Nashville.
The song follows the life of a young girl, who struggles yet perseveres as she is introduced to the pitfalls of the entertainment business.
Asked if she sees herself in the main character of the song, Richards said she’s come a long way since first seeking a career in music.
“Maybe when I was younger, but I’m more mature and more realistic,” she said. “I’ve been through a lot with different vocal teachers, different bands and traveling. Life takes its turns, and it’s not always easy.”
Richards maintains a strong “Boston” accent even though she’s decades removed from her home in the Massachusetts Cape area. She lives in Biloxi and said she hopes to get back to Nashville to further her musical career. That goal is emphasized in the title of her forthcoming album, “It’s My Time.”
