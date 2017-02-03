Want to ‘spend the night’ with Billy Crystal in Biloxi? Here’s how

Get ready to “look marvelous” when comic/actor Billy Crystal stops in Biloxi on Friday.
Crystal is bringing his “Spend the Night With Billy Crystal Tour” to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. The 21-city tour started in Miami on Jan. 21.
The award-winning actor who was cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s, has also starred in several movies including “Running Scared,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “Monsters, Inc.”
The show promises an intimate look into Crystal’s life and career.
“This show is unique,” Crystal said in a press release. “There’s stand up, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it — it’s loose, unpredictable and intimate and the most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”
The show will be moderated by comic/actress Bonnie Hunt.
