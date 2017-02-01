Migos to get ‘Bad and Boujee’ in Biloxi

They currently have one of the hottest songs in the country, and in April they will coming to Biloxi.
Migos are one of the acts announced for the Gulf Coast Spring Fest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Also on the bill are Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz and Lloyd. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Migos’ hit song “Bad and Boujee” with Lil Uzi Vert was the number one song on the Billboard Top 100 on Jan. 23. “Bad and Boujee” is a single from the album “Culture,” which was released Jan. 27
The song has become a pop culture phenomenon through memes and Migos were given a nod from musician/actor Donald Glover at the Golden Globes awards show.
