You won’t want to miss these shows coming to Coast in February

January has finally ended and February is here, bringing with it the promise of great music on the Gulf Coast. Here are some of the shows everyone will be surely be talking about. These are the shows you will not want to miss.
Spend the Night With Billy Crystal
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Friday, Feb. 3
The venerable comic hits the Beau for an intimate night of comedy and personal stories, moderated by comic Bonnie Hunt.
Cowboy Mouth and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Friday, Feb. 10
Get into the Mardi Gras groove when two of the most popular bands from New Orleans share a stage at the Beau. Laissez les bon temps rouler, y’all.
R. Kelly
Saturday, Feb. 11
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Kick of your Valentine’s Day early with one of the greatest living soul singers as R. Kelly brings his After Party Tour to Biloxi.
Tim Rushlow and His Big Band
Island View Casino
Saturday, Feb. 11
Fresh off a performance at the inauguration for President Donald Trump and the First Lady, the former singer for Little Texas brings the “great American songbook” to Gulfport.
Florida Georgia Line
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Thursday, Feb. 16
The country rockers bring the Dig Your Roots Tour with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane to Biloxi.
Yes
IP Casino Resort
Friday, Feb. 17
See the progressive rock band in an intimate setting before they become official members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April.
Tony Orlando
Golden Nugget Casino
Friday, Feb. 17
He’s played for five presidents, including the recent inauguration of Pres. Donald Trump, and the 2016 Casino Entertainer of The Year is coming back to Biloxi for his first show at the Golden Nugget Casino. Knock three times on the ceiling if you want to go.
Foreigner
Hard Rock Live
Saturday, Feb. 18
One of the most popular rock acts of all time, Foreigner will bring hits such as “Urgent” and “Hot Blooded” to the Hard Rock Live.
Johnny Mathis
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Friday, Feb. 24
Chances are you’re going to want to see one of the greatest voices in popular music’s Voice of Romance Tour when it hits Biloxi.
Jennifer Nettles
IP Casino Resort
Friday, Feb. 24
The former Sugarland singer brings her modern country sounds to the IP.
