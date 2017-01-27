Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5, Harry Connick Jr. headline Jazz Fest

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and hometown boy Harry Connick Jr. are some of the headliners for the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.
The music festival is scheduled for April 28 through May 7.
Connick, a singer, songwriter, actor and now TV show host, will kick things off April 28 when he headlines the first day of the festival. Aaron Neville also is scheduled for that day, as is Kermit Ruffins and Deacon John.
Maroon 5 is the scheduled headliner for April 29, along with Usher & The Roots, Alabama Shakes and Jonny Lang.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will close out the first weekend by headlining on Sunday, April 30. He will be joined on the marquee by Lorde, Pitbull, George Benson and Dr. John.
The second weekend of the festival kicks off Thursday, May 4, with Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker, Tower of Power and Herb Alpert & Lani Hall.
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will headline on Friday, May 5, joined by Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco and Rhiannon Giddens.
Stevie Wonder is on the schedule for Saturday, May 6, joined by Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Irma Thomas and Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Big Freedia and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.
Kings of Leon will close out Jazz Fest, along with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Patti LaBelle, The Meters, Buddy Guy, Blues Traveler and of course, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
A lot of other great musical acts also are on the schedule. And if tradition holds, other acts will be added the closer it gets to Jazz Fest.
Tickets can be purchased on the website. Times for performances will be released at a later date when “the cubes” posted.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
