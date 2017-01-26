No Orange Grove parade Saturday; first Coast parades will roll Feb. 11

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade will not roll Saturday, and there will be no Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade this year.
Members of the association disbanded the organization after last year’s parade due to low participation.
Earlier parade schedules printed in the Sun Herald, online and elsewhere had reported the parade would roll Saturday, but those reports were in error, and the first Mississippi Gulf Coast parades will not roll until Feb. 11 when five parades are scheduled.
While the Orange Grove parade has disbanded, there is at least one new parade added to the Coast lineup this year: Barkloxi that will roll in Biloxi on Feb. 19.
Here is a list of all the parades we could find and verify. If you know of others, email living@sunherald.com with details and contact info to let us know.
Be sure to check out the Sun Herald’s Mardi Gras 2017 Marquee edition Feb. 3 with more details on Carnival season, including krewe histories, parade maps, routes, dates and times and more.
Feb. 11
▪ Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.
▪ The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe Unique will parade in Ocean Springs at 1:30 p.m.
▪ The Krewe of the Pearl parade in Picayune will be at 2 p.m.
Feb. 12
▪ Lizana Carnival Association will parade at 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
▪ Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade will roll at 10 a.m.
▪ Krewe of Kids parade Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.
▪ Krewe of Little Rascals will parade in Pascagoula at 11 a.m.
▪ The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island will parade in Vancleave at 1 p.m.
▪ The Carnival Association of Long Beach will parade at 6 p.m.
▪ Gautier Men’s Club will parade at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19
▪ Nereids’ parade in Waveland will start at noon.
▪ Krewe of Barkloxi will parade at 2 p.m.
Feb. 24
▪ The Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
▪ Jackson County Carnival Association’s parade will be held at 1 p.m.
▪ The Krewe of Diamondhead’s parade will roll at noon.
▪ Jackson County Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Gemini day parade will roll in Gulfport at 2 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Neptune will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
▪ St. Paul parade in Pass Christian will roll at 11:30 a.m.
▪ North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association in D’Iberville will parade at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
▪ Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.
Feb. 28
▪ Krewe of Diamonds in Bay St. Louis will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s parade will roll in Biloxi at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Gemini night parade in Gulfport will be at 5:30 p.m.
▪ Wiggins–Stone County will parade at 6 p.m.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
