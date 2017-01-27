Boz Scaggs, Tommy James top weekend to-do list

From classic rock to country music, there are a handful of shows you don’t want to miss this weekend in South Mississippi.
Clay Walker
Mutli-pltinum selling country artsist Clay Walker returns to the Coast with an 8 p.m. Friday show at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi. Walker’s hits include “What’s it To You” and “Rumor Has It.” Tickets start at $34 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Boz Scaggs
Living bluesman and singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs hits the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Scaggs, who released his last album “Memphis” in 2013, has an extensive body of work since he made his debut in 1968. His album “Silk Degrees” was one the best-selling albums of the 1970s. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Tommy James and The Shondells
Tommy James and The Shondells will bring hits such as “Crimson and Clover” and “Dragging The Line” to the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
