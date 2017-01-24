Don’t stop believin’ — Journey’s coming back to the Gulf Coast

Small town girls and city boys alike will have the chance to take the midnight train going anywhere when rock group Journey returns to the Gulf Coast this summer.
The band will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, June 9. Asia (”Heat of The Moment”) will open the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit per customer.
Journey have had 19 top 40 singles including “Anyway You Want It” and “Faithfully.” Their hit “Don’t Stop Believin,’” which was used in everything from the show “Glee” to the infamous last episode of “The Sopranos,” is the top-selling track of all time on iTunes.
The band’s current lineup features members Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon, Steve Smith, Ross Vallory and Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, who joined the band in 2007 after Schon discovered him via a YouTube video. Pineda’s journey with Journey was documented in the 2012 film “Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey.”
Cain, who is married to minister Paula White, put out an album of Christian music in 2016 called “What God Wants to Hear.”
The band will be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in New York on April 7.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
