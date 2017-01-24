She’s catching flak for singing for Trump — she’ll be in Biloxi on Feb. 4

Singer Chrisette Michele won a Grammy in 2009 for her performance of “Be OK.” She was one of several entertainers asked to perform at last week’s inauguration ceremonies for President Donald Trump. And her performance for the Trumps has created a world of controversy for the singer, including losing a role in an upcoming film directed by a high-profile director.
Michele will be in Biloxi for an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Washington Post reports that director Spike Lee has decided against using Michele in an upcoming film in which she was cast after her appearance at the inauguration. Roots drummer Questlove is reported to have offered to pay the singer to not perform for the Trumps. Michele was originally set to perform at the Make America Great Celebration on Jan. 19 but performed at one of the inaugural balls on Friday, Jan. 20.
Michele took to her social media accounts as well as the homepage of her record label Rich Hipster on Jan. 19 to quote civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and defend her decision to participate in the inauguration.
“I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain,” Michele posted on her Facebook and Twitter accounts. “I am here, representing you, because this is what matters."
https://t.co/lvG5EhBe6r | An Open Letter pic.twitter.com/enNJvHyZPi— chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) January 19, 2017
On Monday, Michele again fought back at her detractors by releasing the spoken-word track “ No Political Genius” on her website. The track is the first installment from a project Michele is calling “Still American.”
Former Little Texas lead singer Tim Rushlow also performed at the Trump inauguration. He’ll be at the Island View Casino in Gulfport on Feb. 11. The rock band 3 Doors Down, which got its start in Jackson County, also performed at the Thursday night inauguration concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
