Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith and other ‘proud Americans’ to perform at inauguration

The clock is ticking.
President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45 President of the US during a ceremony in Washington DC on Friday.
And after a month or so of speculation, the final list for Trump’s two-day inauguration has been set.
Trump’s inauguration kicks off Thursday with the “Voices of the People” concert featuring choirs and marching bands chosen from applications submitted. It will be followed by the “ Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” which will be broadcast live from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
It will feature Coast favorites 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guy, RaviDrums and The Frontmen of Country featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar.
A request for the free tickets to the celebration can be found here.
