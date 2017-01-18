Bob Seger releases free download of Glenn Frey tribute song

It’s been one year since singer/songwriter and Eagles founder Glenn Frey died at 67 died of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.
To mark the occasion, his longtime friend and collaborator Bob Seger, who co-wrote the Eagles hit “Heartache Tonight,” released a song he penned in Frey’s honor.
The Detroit News reports that Seger released “Glenn’s Song” to the public on Wednesday. The song is available as a free download at BobSeger.com.
Seger recently participated in a tribute to the Eagles at the Kennedy Center Honors.
“Glenn’s Song” is Seger’s first new song he has released since 2014.
