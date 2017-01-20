Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo finals are this weekend at the Coast Coliseum

The Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo finals will determine who gets the crowns — and a lot of prize money — as winners of at the end of a guelling rodeo circuit this weekend at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
The PCA Rodeo was founded more than 17 years ago, and covers eight Southeastern states. The 10-month season includes more than 100 rodeos and culminates in this weekend’s finals, Friday through Sunday.
There are more than 1,000 cowboys and cowgirls in PCA. This year’s participants have wrestled, roped and ridden to the top of one or more of eight competitions: bareback riding, saddle bronco riding, steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding. The finals feature the top 15 competitors from each category. They will all be placed in the PCA’s Arena of Champions, but for this weekend, their concentration is on one last competition and winning their share of a $150,000 purse.
PCA Executive Director Bo Campbell said the steer wrestling and ladies’ barrel racing are popular events, but of course bull riding is the hands-down favorite event. He added that just as the competitors are the echelon of the past year, the event also will feature top-notch bulls.
“Not only is it the top contestants, but we take the top bulls as voted on by the cowboys. Everything’s the best,” Campbell said.
The rodeo also has other attractions that complement the competition. There are Rajun Cajun clown acts throughout the weekend, and on Sunday a cowboy church service will be held at 10 a.m. While there isn’t a set time for interacting with the bulls, Campbell said they are located outside the Coliseum and can be seen before the event.
Also, for the first time this year, the rodeo will welcome “The Rawhide & Dusty Show.” From atop a trailer, Rawhide will pop a 10-foot bullwhip and demonstrate trick roping. He will be joined on the trailer by a longhorn steer and horses. Rawhide’s trained horses will perform a series of learned tricks.
Some of the more adventurous fans can play Money the Hard Way. In the event, a $100 poker chip is tied to the horn of a bucking bull and anyone who can grab the chip gets to keep it. Participants must be 18 or older. Campbell said participants have a 50-50 success rate.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $18-$35 and are available at the Coliseum Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
