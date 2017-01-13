3 Doors Down playing at presidential inauguration celebration

Escatawpa-native band 3 Doors Down will play at the “Make America Great! Welcome celebration” the day before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.
The concert will take place Thursday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and will feature remarks from Trump.
Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Marty Roe, Larry Stewart, Tim Rushlow, The Piano Guys, DJ Ravidrums, Jennifer Holliday and Jon Voight will also make appearances.
A publicist for 3 Doors Down confirmed the band is performing but said they were not doing any pre-appearance publicity.
Trump has reportedly struggled to attracts acts for the bash, and a number of artists have declined invitations to perform.
