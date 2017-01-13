Ever dreamed of twerkin’ with Big Freedia? Now’s your chance

File this under the hashtag #lifegoals as the “New Orleans Queen of Bounce” may want you to join her squad.
Off Beat reports that Big Freedia is holding open auditions for dancers Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dance Quarter (1719 Toledano St.) from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Dancers, male and female, must be 18 years or older to audition.
Freedia can be seen in the Fuse TV show “Big Freedia Bounces Back,” which was formally known as “Big Freedia Queen of Bounce.”
The show is scheduled to return to Fuse this summer. A synopsis for the show says that Freedia will be taking on “anti-Twerkin’ laws in Mississippi” and dealing with the fallout stemming from pleading guilty to the felony theft of nearly $35,000 in Section 8 housing vouchers.
The performer is well-known for her shows on the Coast and in Hattiesburg.
