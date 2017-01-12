Want to meet Vanilla Ice in Biloxi? Better get your tickets soon

Who doesn’t remember hearing Vanilla Ice sample Queen and David Bowie with his hit song “Ice Ice Baby” for the first time? Or maybe you remember seeing the video for Young MC’s “Bust A Move” which featured Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers?
Well, if you want to see them live, get your fade haircuts tightened up, roll up one of the legs of your pants, throw on some Lugz — and make sure to get your tickets quickly.
Pre-sale tickets for the “I Love the 90s” tour — featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Salt N Peppa, Young MC, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd — went on sale Thursday and Mississippi Coast Coliseum marketing director Kendra Simpson said tickets sales have thus far been brisk.
The July 8 show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will bring a plethora of hits including “Bust A Move,” “What A Man,” “Funky Cold Medina” and, of course, “Ice Ice Baby.”
“This show is selling really well, especially for pre-sales and we expect tickets to start moving quickly when they go on sale Friday morning at 10,” Simpson said. “Pre-sales are still available — just go to our Facebook page and ‘like’ it and use the pre-sale code.”
Simpson said she has been trying to bring the show to the Coast for a while.
“We’ve had promoters trying to bring this to Biloxi for a couple of years but we couldn’t get it to work out,” she said. “I’ve also tried to get Salt N Peppa and Tone Loc for the Crawfish Festival but I wasn’t able to get them — we’re very excited to bring this show to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.”
Leslie Shows of Hattiesburg was one of the first to buy pre-sale tickets online Thursday morning.
“My girlfriends and I scored 20 tickets in the same area,” Shows said. “I’m in my mid-30s and a 90s music fanatic — I'm a total radio child and have always loved music. No child of the 90s hasn't listened to these songs on repeat on their Walkman.”
Simpson said Shows and others interested in meeting some of their 90s musical idols will have the opportunity to do so in Biloxi — for a price.
“We have a lot of VIP packages available, including Vanilla Ice meet and greets and Salt N Peppa meet and greets,” she said. “The VIP packages have various prices and offer a variety of things including premium seating and t-shirts.”
Although Shows said she did not purchase a VIP package, she’s anxiously awaiting the show.
“We did not get VIP packages but we did score seats in the first three rows, which looks like an awesome section to bust our moves,” she said.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
Comments