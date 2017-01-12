He plays with Jimmy Buffet — now, he’s coming to the Coast

Tickets are still available for two South Mississippi shows featuring singer/songwriter Mac McAnally.
McAnally will be in Bay St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 13 for an intimate show at the Longfellow Civic Center, aka the “Garage Mahal” at 122 Court St. in Bay St. Louis. Matt Hoggatt will open the show, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Red Bay, Alabama, native will take the stage the following night, Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Magnolia Listening Room at 3604 Magnolia St. in Pascagoula. Libby Rae Watson will open the Jackson County show, which will begin at 8 p.m.
General admission tickets for both shows are $35 are available for purchase here.
VIP packages for both show are sold out.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments