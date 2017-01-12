Boogity, boogity — Ray Stevens returns to Biloxi on Friday

Hello, everybody, this is your Sun Herald news reporter with all the news that is news across the nation, on the scene at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi. It seems to be that comedy singer Ray Stevens is returning to the IP at 8 p.m. Friday.
Stevens will be bringing with him more than 40 years’ worth of hits, including “The Streak,” “Guitarzan,” “Misty” and “Everything is Beautiful.”
“I still really enjoy performing these songs,” he said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “I have such a great band, and we get out there and have a lot of fun — we love coming down and performing at the IP because they have such a great room there.”
He said he tries his best to put together a show that’s comprehensive for his audience.
“There’s no way for me to play all of my songs, because there are a lot of them, but we touch on the gist of just about every song that people might remember and then we do a bunch of new things — it’s a show that’s been put together over the years by trial and error.”
Stevens is no stranger to Mississippi. He recently recorded “Claws: A Cat’s Letter to Santa,” which was written by Jackson County residents Tommy Crawford and Taylor Craven. Jackson County was also the setting for one of Stevens’ biggest hits — “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival.”
“Man, I love Mississippi,” Stevens said.
The Clarksdale, Georgia, native can be seen on the weekly PBS show “Ray Stevens Caba Ray Nashville.” The variety show mixes music and guests with Stevens playing the role of host.
“We’re very excited about being on PBS, because it reaches every home in America,” he said. “I think a lot of people will get a kick out of it — it features a lot of the talent from here in Nashville and we have such a large pool of talent to pull from.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Who: Ray Stevens
Where: IP Casino Resort at 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Tickets start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Comments