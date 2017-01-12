You want country music, South Mississippi? You got it this weekend

After a lull the past couple of weeks due to the Christmas holidays, live music returns to the Coast on Friday and Saturday with several shows. And if you like your music to be country, there is much from which to choose.
John Anderson
John Anderson will perform his hits such as “Swingin’” and “Seminole Wind” in an intimate acoustic setting at 8 p.m. Friday at the Island View Casino in Gulfport. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes returns to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Friday. Expect hits such as “How Do I Live” and songs from her new album “Remnants.” Tickets start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Ray Stevens
Ray Stevens will bring more than 40 years of comedy and hits to the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Earl Thomas Conley cancelled
The Earl Thomas Conley show scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi has been canceled. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.
If traditional country music isn’t your thing, how about some music from the country of Brazil?
Diego Figueiredo
Acclaimed Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo returns to Gulfport at 7 p.m. Friday for a performance at First United Methodist Church for the Arts Under The Dome concert series. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the door. For more information, call 228-863- 0047.
