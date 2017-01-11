Willie Nelson returns to Coast on March 10

Music legend Willie Nelson returns to the Coast for one night only in March.
Nelson will be at the IP Casino Resort on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
He played two nights at the IP in February 2016 during the Mardi Gras celebration on the Coast.
Nelson, who turns 84 in April, released two albums in 2016 — “For The Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price” and “Summertime: Willie Sings Gershwin.” Both were lauded with praise from music critics.
He also released a new novel “Pretty Paper: A Christmas Tale” in late 2016. The novel is based on the popular Christmas song “Pretty Paper,” which was penned by Nelson.
An advocate for legalizing marijuana, Nelson also has curated his own brand of cannabis. “Willie’s Reserve” is available in select shops in Colorado and Washington.
You can listen to some of Nelson’s favorite country songs of the 60s, 70s and 80s on Willie’s Roadhouse on SirusXM.
