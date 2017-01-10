‘Bama fan on the couch’ reacts to Tide’s loss to Clemson

And the 2016 college football season is over.
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide lost to No. 2 Clemson 31-35 in the College Football National Championship Game. The defending national champions were defeated in game that went down to the last two seconds.
Birmingham-based comic Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson has followed the Tide from his couch all season long, posting viral videos of his reaction the games.
Before the game, he spoke with the Sun Herald about Clemson, Kiffin and the championship.
Unsurprisingly, he had something to say after this game as well.
Johnson posted his last video of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 season earlier Tuesday on his Facebook page.
The comic also had nothing but praise for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his team after Monday’s game.
We've handed out enough Ls that I could sit back & watch someone else enjoy the W for once. No team I'd rather have loss to. #AllIn— FunnyMaine.Com (@FunnyMaine) January 10, 2017
Alabama will start next season playing Florida State on Sept. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Satdium in Atlanta.
And you can expect some game reaction from the Bama fan on the couch.
