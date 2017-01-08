Entertainment

January 8, 2017 2:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

2."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of the birth of behavioral economics from psychologists Daniel Kahneman and the late Amos Tversky.

3."Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) 700 of the world's most curious places.

4."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth, battles with depression, family life and drive to perform.

5."The Book of Joy by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama," (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

6."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.

7."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.

8."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.

9."Hamilton: The Revolution," by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter (Grand Central: $40) Behind-the-scenes of the Grammy winning musical.

10."The Princess Diarist," by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press: $26) The late writer revisits her "Star Wars" days and affair with Harrison Ford.

