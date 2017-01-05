They were next door neighbors — now, they will share a funeral service

A joint funeral service for actresses Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, will take place Thursday in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that ceremony will be private and for friends and family. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, was in charge of the arrangements.
Fisher, 60, known for her role in Star Wars, died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on flight London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, who was in Singing in the Rain, died of complications from a stroke the following day. The two were next door neighbors and close friends.
Broadway theaters will honor Fisher and Reynolds on Friday.
A parade was held in memory of Fisher on Friday in New Orleans.
