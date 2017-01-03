Will WrestleMania return to the Superdome in 2018?

WrestleMania, the most popular live, pay-per-view event in professional wrestling, is likely headed back to New Orleans in 2018, theadvocate.com is reporting.
ProWrestlingSheet.com, which reports on World Wrestling Entertainment news, says that “multiple sources with direct knowledge” of plans for WrestleMania 34 indicate the “Show of Shows” will be at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the spring of 2018.
New Orleans hosted WrestleMania 30 in 2014. A capacity crowd of 75,167 packed the Superdome to see Daniel Bryan awarded the WWE World Heavyweight Title at the "Super Bowl of the sports entertainment world." WWE superstars The Rock and Hulk Hogan also factored into the show.
Ticket sales for WrestleMania XXX totaled $10.5 million, making it the highest-grossing non-sporting event in the Dome’s 41-year-history.
According to data provided by the WWE, 79 percent of attendees in 2014 hailed from outside the greater New Orleans area, representing all 50 states and 36 foreign countries. They spent some $22.5 million on hotels and accommodations and $10.7 million in local restaurants.
A week of activities led up to the finale in the Superdome, so many attendees spent multiple nights in the city.
On Jan. 9, the Smoothie King Center will host the WWE's weekly Monday Night Raw event. An official announcement about WrestleMania 34 could be forthcoming as soon as Jan. 9, ProWrestlingSheet.com speculates.
WrestleMania 33 is scheduled for April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
