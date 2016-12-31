These are the things to do on New Year’s Eve in South Mississippi

Here’s a quick list of the things to do on the last night of 2016.
Amy Schumer
The actress, author, comic, writer and director will bring her standup tour to the Mahalia Jackson Theater for The Performing Arts in New Orleans at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Originally scheduled for the Smoothie King Center, the Mahalia Jackson show will give Schumer’s fans an opportunity to see her in the historic venue in what she calls her “fav city.”
Schumer said on Instagram she promises to have some surprise appearances from her friends. This is the hottest New Year’s Eve ticket on the Gulf Coast. Tickets start at $45 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Molly Ringwalds
The Coast’s favorite 1980s party band returns to Biloxi for its annual stop at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
The show starts at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $24 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
More at the Beau Rivage
EIGHT75:
NYE Elyx Experience
8 p.m.
Free Admission
Featuring Dian Diaz
Coast Night Vlub
NYE Moet Experience
Doors Open at 9 p.m.
$ 55 Entry Fee before 1030 p.m. (Standing Room Only)
$ 55 Presold (Standing Room Only)
$ 65 Entry fee
Featuring Dj Avelon and Guest Dj ( Dj’s to be announced)
Pink Floyd Laser Light Show
It’s the music of Pink Floyd programmed to a laser light show and it’s going to be at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. So get ready to go to the dark side of the moon and back. Tickets start at $10 and are available here.
Hard Rock Live New Year’s Eve Party
The Biloxi Hard Rock’s party promises music from Hip City and DJ G. Tickets start at $50 and are available here. Doors open at 9 p.m.
Golden Nugget New Year’s Eve Party
The Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi will feature music from Groovy 7 and DJ Hurricane. The fun starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $50. Get them at Ticketmaster.com.
New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance Party
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. For $50 per person, dancers will enjoy a delicious dinner, champagne and festive party favors. Bring your favorite cocktails and covered dish to share from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Food will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Eddy McDaniel will play from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. If you don’t bring a covered dish, we can supply one for you for a small additional charge. Details: 324-3739 or 228-324-3730.
