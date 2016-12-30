Here's the route for Krewe of Chewbacchus' Princess Leia tribute parade

After Carrie Fisher’s death, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is set to send her off in true New Orleans style.
The tribute parade for Fisher, who famously portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, will begin at 3 p.m. Friday. A map of the route was shared on Wednesday.
The march is titled “To Me She’s Royalty: A parade to honor the life and legacy of Carrie Fisher.”
The parade will begin to line up at the intersection of Royal and Mazant streets at 3 p.m., and will depart at 4 p.m. up Mazant Street toward Dauphine Street. The parade will head right on Dauphine, before turning left onto Poland Avenue. From there it will travel to St. Claude Avenue, where the march will end at Castillo Blanco Art Studios.
“We’ve lost one of our greatest heros (sic),” read the description on the event’s Facebook page. “Princess Leia defined cool. She showed how a courageous, intelligent intergalactic princess could handle some serious [stuff] and look good doing it.”
Over 700 people had said they would attend as of Thursday evening.
Fisher died on Tuesday, days after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London. Fisher was 60. One day later, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds also died. She was 84.
