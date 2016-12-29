On the fifth day of Christmas, these are the holiday things left to do

Thursday is the fifth day of Christmas and there are still plenty of holiday-themed activities to do in South Mississippi.
But with the new year fast approaching and the end of the Christmas season close behind it, now is the time to take part in these activities.
Christmas Wonderland at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
The family holiday show closes Thursday a week-long run on the Coast. The show features singing and dancing in a Rockettes-style musical show. There are performances at 3 p.m,. and 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Harbor Lights Winter Festival
The second year of the light show in Jones Park in Gulfport comes to a close Sunday night at 10 p.m. Admission to the spectacular light show is $5.
Ice skating at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sure it’s unseasonably warm outside, so what better time to go ice skating than right now? Ice skating sessions will continue at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum through Saturday night. The 30-minute sessions are $12, which includes skates.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
