December 30, 2016 12:00 AM

Friday

Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

MoJiles

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. MoJiles play a mix of rock, hip hop, ’80s and country. 228-872-7283.

10 p.m.

Latin Night with Merengue Four

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

9 p.m.

Keith Stone Band

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

Saturday

Colin Lockey Band

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Nick Mattina & the Checkmates

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20.

8:30 p.m.

Blackwater Brass

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-818-9885.

10 p.m.

DJs Misko & Howze

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

10 p.m.

Blue Autumn Tuesday

Anthony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 12293 Hwy. 49, Gulfport. $5; $10; $20. Blue Autumn Tuesday is a versatile five-piece cover band based out of Biloxi. anthonysgulfport.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Deuces Wild Live

McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. Have dinner before you go to your NYE party. We celebrate NYE at 8:30pm at McElroys cause it’s midnight in ICELAND. 228-818-4600.

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday

Brandon Tingstrom

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Wednesday

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Ty & Gram

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

