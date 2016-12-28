Florida Georgia Line, Leann Rimes among Coast shows announced for 2017

The Christmas holidays are almost behind us and the long winter month of January is on the horizon. But don’t let the end of the year get you down as there are several concerts and events coming to South Mississippi in the first quarter of 2017. From country chart toppers Florida Georgia Line to the comedic stylings of Billy Crystal and the funk of Morris Day and The Time, here’s the list of things you won’t want to miss in early 2017.
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Leann Rimes, Jan. 13
Engelbert Humperdinck, Jan. 20
Billy Crystal and Bonnie Hunt, Feb. 3
Cowboy Mouth and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 10
Johnny Mathis, Feb. 24
Rodney Carrington, March 3-4
Loretta Lynn, March 17-18
Alice Cooper, April 21
Golden Nugget Biloxi
Asian Show, Jan. 15
Irma Thomas, Jan. 20
Tony Orlando, Feb. 17
Diamond Rio, March 10
The Zombies, April 7
Hard Rock Live Biloxi
Earl Thomas Conley, Jan. 14
Golden Dragon Acrobats, Jan. 20
Boz Skaggs, Jan. 28
Foreigner, Feb. 18
The Fab Four, Feb. 24
Aaron Lewis, March 4
Kansas, March 11
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, March 17
Get the Led Out, March 25
Jim Breur, April 8
Morris Day and The Time, April 29
Queensryche, May 20
38 Special, June 10
Island View Casino
John Anderson, Jan. 13
Chris Janson, Jan. 21
Tim Rushlow and His Big Band, Feb. 11
IP Casino Resort
Ray Stevens, Jan. 13
Neil Sedaka, Jan. 20
Clay Walker, Jan. 27
Tommy James and The Shondells, Jan. 28
Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Feb. 3
Chrisette Michele, Feb. 4
Joe Nichols, Feb. 10
YES, Feb. 17
Jennifer Nettles, Feb. 24
Tracy Lawrence, March 4
REO Speedwagon, March 17
Air Supply, April 21-22
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Harlem Globetrotters, Jan. 16
Florida Georgia Line, Feb. 16
Monster Jam, March 4-5
Newsboys, March 9
Crawfish Music Festival, April 22-29
