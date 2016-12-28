Entertainment

December 28, 2016

Florida Georgia Line, Leann Rimes among Coast shows announced for 2017

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

The Christmas holidays are almost behind us and the long winter month of January is on the horizon. But don’t let the end of the year get you down as there are several concerts and events coming to South Mississippi in the first quarter of 2017. From country chart toppers Florida Georgia Line to the comedic stylings of Billy Crystal and the funk of Morris Day and The Time, here’s the list of things you won’t want to miss in early 2017.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Leann Rimes, Jan. 13

Engelbert Humperdinck, Jan. 20

Billy Crystal and Bonnie Hunt, Feb. 3

Cowboy Mouth and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 10

Johnny Mathis, Feb. 24

Rodney Carrington, March 3-4

Loretta Lynn, March 17-18

Alice Cooper, April 21

Golden Nugget Biloxi

Asian Show, Jan. 15

Irma Thomas, Jan. 20

Tony Orlando, Feb. 17

Diamond Rio, March 10

The Zombies, April 7

Hard Rock Live Biloxi

Earl Thomas Conley, Jan. 14

Golden Dragon Acrobats, Jan. 20

Boz Skaggs, Jan. 28

Foreigner, Feb. 18

The Fab Four, Feb. 24

Aaron Lewis, March 4

Kansas, March 11

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, March 17

Get the Led Out, March 25

Jim Breur, April 8

Morris Day and The Time, April 29

Queensryche, May 20

38 Special, June 10

Island View Casino

John Anderson, Jan. 13

Chris Janson, Jan. 21

Tim Rushlow and His Big Band, Feb. 11

IP Casino Resort

Ray Stevens, Jan. 13

Neil Sedaka, Jan. 20

Clay Walker, Jan. 27

Tommy James and The Shondells, Jan. 28

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Feb. 3

Chrisette Michele, Feb. 4

Joe Nichols, Feb. 10

YES, Feb. 17

Jennifer Nettles, Feb. 24

Tracy Lawrence, March 4

REO Speedwagon, March 17

Air Supply, April 21-22

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Harlem Globetrotters, Jan. 16

Florida Georgia Line, Feb. 16

Monster Jam, March 4-5

Newsboys, March 9

Crawfish Music Festival, April 22-29

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

