What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

New arrivals
Fences☆☆☆
In 1950s Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) works as a garbage man to provide for his family. He is governed by responsibility, committed to duty before love, and bitter about the hardships life dealt him. He doesn’t realize the effect it has on his wife, Rose (Viola Davis), and younger son, Cory (Jovan Adepo). PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
Assassin’s Creed☆☆1/2
Michael Fassbender stars in this adaptation of the hit video game as a man genetically linked to a member of a secret society of killers in 15th-century Spain. PG-13 (C, G)
Collateral Beauty☆
Will Smith stars as a man whose life is upended by tragedy. Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren are among the people who help him try to regain his footing. PG-13 (C, G)
Doctor Strange ☆☆☆☆
The Marvel Comics Universe takes a step into fantasy with this first installment in the adventures of the Greenwich Village neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) who defends our realm from otherworldly evil. PG-13 (G)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them☆☆☆
Eddie Redmayne stars as the author of one of the textbooks Harry Potter would go on to read 70 years later at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Moana☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C, G)
Office Christmas Party☆☆1/2
Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Kate McKinnon and Olivia Munn are among the revelers at an office holiday celebration that gets way out of control. R (C, G)
Passengers☆1/2
A spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a distant colony malfunctions, causing two of its passengers (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) to wake up from hyper-sleep 90 years early. PG-13 (C, G)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story☆☆☆
Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) directs this prequel to “A New Hope” about a band of resistance fighters (including Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker) who risk their lives to steal the plans for an under-construction Death Star. PG-13 (C, G)
Sing☆☆1/2
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson provide the voices for this animated fable about animals who put on a musical show to save an old theater. PG (C, G)
Trolls ☆☆1/2
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. PG (G)
Why Him?☆
An uptight father (Bryan Cranston) is aghast to discover his daughter (Zoey Deutch) is dating a Silicon Valley billionaire (James Franco) who lacks even a semblance of manners and social grace. R (C, G)
