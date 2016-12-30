What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:11 Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

1:26 Meridian's Ronald Norman talks about Pascagoula game

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich