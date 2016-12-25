Entertainment

December 25, 2016 2:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

"Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) 700 of the world's most curious places.

"Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth, battles with depression, family life and drive to perform.

"The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of the birth of behavioral economics from psychologists Daniel Kahneman and the late Amos Tversky.

"Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.

"The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

"The Daily Show," by Chris Smith and John Stewart (Grand Central: $30) The satirical news show as experienced by its staff and guests.

"Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

"The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) A forester's take on woodlands as a living social network.

"Ray & Joan," by Lisa Napoli (Dutton: $27) The marriage of Ray Kroc, who made McDonald's into a global empire, and his third wife, Joan, who gave away his billions.

