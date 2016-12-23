Entertainment

December 23, 2016 12:00 AM

Going Out

Friday

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

CHUCK TIPPIT

Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

Ash and Feathers/Champion Club

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Champion Club is a local band from Ocean Springs. Ash and Feathers was founded in 2012. After many years and writing and recording, they will finally release their long awaited record. 228-818-9410.

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Blackwater Brass

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-818-9885.

9 p.m.

Brennan Roybal

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Brennan Roybal is a keyboardist and singer with a warm soulful voice. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

A5 Trio

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

Patrick Mooney & the Blues Communion

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

Saturday

DJs Misko & Howze

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

12 p.m.

Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Chris Houchin

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Monday

Brandon Tingstrom

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ty & Gram

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Brandon Tingstrom

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-214-4420.

6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Anderson Dominguez

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

