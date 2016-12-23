Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
CHUCK TIPPIT
Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
Ash and Feathers/Champion Club
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Champion Club is a local band from Ocean Springs. Ash and Feathers was founded in 2012. After many years and writing and recording, they will finally release their long awaited record. 228-818-9410.
10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Blackwater Brass
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-818-9885.
9 p.m.
Brennan Roybal
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Brennan Roybal is a keyboardist and singer with a warm soulful voice. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
A5 Trio
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Patrick Mooney & the Blues Communion
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Saturday
DJs Misko & Howze
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
12 p.m.
Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Monday
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Wednesday
Ty & Gram
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Brandon Tingstrom
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Anderson Dominguez
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
