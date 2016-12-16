Wynonna, NewSong and all the things to do the weekend before Christmas

Here’s the things to do this weekend, fa la la la la la la la la. It’s the last weekend before Christmas, fa la la la la la la la la. Let’s put on our tacky sweaters fa la la la la la la la la. Sing some carols with Wynonna, fa la la la la la la la la.
Wynonna and The Big Noise will bring their Christmas show to the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Christian band NewSong will being their Christmas show to First Baptist Church in Pascagoula at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $22 and will be available at the door.
Here’s the Christmas playlist destined to make your holidays merry and bright.
Friday
Harbor Lights Winter Festival
Spectacular Christmas light show, weather permitting, daily through Jan. 1, Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Admission is $5; or a $40 holiday savings pass (12-visit punch card for the price of eight visits). Details: 228-868-5881.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. through Jan. 1
‘Aladdin’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $7 per seat. Children’s production of “Aladdin.” Details: 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.
Stroll Beauvoir for Christmas
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa, stroll Beauvoir, take a wagon ride, see the lights in the garden, listen to music by local artists and enjoy kids crafts. Cost: adults, $12.50; seniors and military, $10; children, $7.50; under age 5, free.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23-24
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $20. Christmas gift swap party and potluck dinner dance. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $18 per 5-gallon bucket. Bring your buckets and clippers and wear protective clothing and covered shoes. Children need to have supervision so it is preferred to have one adult per two children. This is a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Details: 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16-17
Saturday
Santa Claus Meet and Greet
Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Bring your cameras and take pictures for free with Santa. Details: 228-271-6377.
Farmers Market
Downtown Long Beach, 200 Jeff Davis Ave. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org.
8:30 a.m.-noon
‘Santa Gator’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. “Santa Gator” puppet show by the Ocean Springs Library. As Turtle prepares for the Christmas visit of the legendary Santa Gator, his friend Raccoon questions Santa Gator’s existence. This Southern tale is set on the Pascagoula River. Details: 228-818-2878.
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and under free). At 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come aboard and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore to search for Atlantic bottlenose dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service. Through Dec. 31. Details: 228-864-1014.
1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18
The Mary C. Holiday Art Market
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Join us at the Mary C for a day of last-minute shopping. Find that special something for a hard-to-buy-for friend in your life. Bring the kids for a day of puppets, plays and music. At 1 p.m., the Ocean Spring’s Library will host a free “Santa Gator” puppet show, and at 2 p.m. Enjoy Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts for the classic children’s tale of “The Elves and Shoemaker” followed by Christmas caroling by MGCCC Choir. Details: 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship your work if you live out of town. Wear clothes you can get dirty! Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit towards that class purchase. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 23
The Elves and The Shoemaker
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10. Join Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts for the classic children’s tale. Told with traditional holiday music and celebrates the spirit of giving. Followed by the MGCCC Choir singing Christmas carols. Details: 228-818-2878.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Ceramic Tree Luminaries
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Learn how to make two ceramic trees that can be enhanced by using votive candles or Christmas lights. Suitable for beginners and advanced students. Work will be ready to pick up on Dec. 24. Class limited to 15 students. $25 per person. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Christmas Pot Luck Dinner Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Those attending must bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift to swap. Admission is $20 and reservations are a must. Food served 6:30-7 p.m. Gift swapping and dance 7-10:15 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
6:30-10:15 p.m.
Christmas Parade
The Christmas Parade presented by Bayside Fire Department starts at South Hancock School on Lakeshore Road, traveling down Hancock Drive around Davis’ Grocery and ending at the fire station. Women from the school will be there to read Christmas stories. Santa pictures will be available.
7 p.m.
The Nutcracker Ballet
Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre will present The Nutcracker Ballet, starring Daniel Sarabia and Liu Man Ting, at the Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, children 10 and under. Tickets are available at Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts or by calling 228-324-6296.
7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18
Sunday
Campers Christmas
Shepherd of the Gulf’s annual Picnic for the Homeless, Switzer Road, Gulfport. Suggested items for the gift bags: Gloves, wool/knit caps, socks, cologne gift sets for men, perfume sets for women, candies, cookies, flashlights, batteries, cordless shavers with batteries, month CTA bus passes, cans of nuts, fresh fruits, packaged-food gift sets (crackers, sausages, hams, cheeses) fast-food gift cards, battery-powered radios. Donations may be dropped off at 14156 Lumpkin Road, Gulfport, until Saturday. Details: 228-229-8980 or 228-229-8980.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Gingerbread House Workshop
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Bring the family and decorate a gingerbread house together without all the mess. We provide the fresh and tasty unassembled gingerbread pieces, frosting and edible decorations. Hot cocoa, cookies, and holiday music will make this a memorable experience. Space is limited. $30 per family. Details: 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Zumba Challenge Party
Pass Road Elementary School cafeteria, 37 Pass Road, Gulfport. Zumba workout hosted by Keandra Poole. Door prizes and healthy snacks. Details: 228-865-4659.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas Musical
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Central Bible Church of Bay St. Louis, will be presenting the multimedia Christmas musical “Believe: The Truth of Christmas.” Details: 228-493-4796.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Comments