This ‘pretty little liar’ will usher in the new year live in New Orleans

Dick Clark may be gone, but his spirit lives on — especially on New Year’s Eve.
This year, Clark’s Dec. 31 TV extravaganza continues, with former “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest doing the hosting duties, which he’s done since 2007 after co-hosting with Clark in 2006. And New Orleans will be making an appearance on “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” which usually involves a countdown to the new year via Times Square in New York.
“Pretty Little Liars” star and country singer Lucy Hale will be hosting the New Orleans portion of the telecast from the Allstate Fan Fest, the prelude to the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 2. Hale will conduct interviews and give live updates leading up to the countdown and dropping of a fleur-de-lis near Jackson Square.
Panic! at The Disco and Jason Derulo will be performing in New Orleans during the telecast.
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
