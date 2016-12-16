Bayside Fire Department presents a Christmas Parade on Saturday

Bayside Fire Department in Bay St. Louis will hold a Christmas Parade on Saturday in Bay St. Louis.
The family- and kid-friendly parade is open to anyone who wants to participate. Just show up at 6 p.m. for the line up at South Hancock Elementary School, 6590 Lakeshore Road, Bay St. Louis.
People are encouraged to wear Christmas outfits, and there are no limits or fees to participate, said organizer Antonio Johnston, assistant fire chief, Bayside Fire Department.
“We’ve been doing this since the 1970s with a bunch of different fire departments in the area and usually have 12-15 or so fire trucks,” Johnston said, “and we encourage the community to get invovled.”
Johnston said he is not sure how many overall units will participate this year but he did say CASA of Hancock County will bring a big truck-sized Radio Flyer wagon to participate.
The parade will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the South Hancock Elementary School.
From there, the parade will travel along Hancock Drive around Davis’ Grocery and end at the fire station at 6218 W. Hinds St., Bay St. Louis.
At the Bayside Fire Department, women from the school will be on hand to read Christmas stories, and Santa plans to be there to make pictures with children.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
