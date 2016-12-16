Entertainment

The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday's Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Chuck Tippit

Category 5 Bar, 1060 Highway 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Dave Rohbock

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

Deuces Wild Live

American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Rd., Gautier. Free.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Keith Burnstein is a singer/songwriter and pianist based out of New Orleans. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Mitch Stewart

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

Toys for Tots Benefit Concert

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free with wrapped toy. This holiday benefit concert will feature Thomas McCormack, Stacy Griffin, Grafitti Peace Treaty, Beyond Reason, and other local artists. Admission is free with a wrapped toy or cash donation. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Got Groove

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

David Moore Band

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Indianapolis singer/songwriter David Moore crafts songs focusing on folk, alternative country, and heartlands rock and roll. Moore used to be the frontman for the band Chamberlain, formerly known as Split Lip. 228-215-0506.

11 p.m.

Tommie ‘T-Bone’ Pruitt

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. For over 59 years, Tommie ’T-Bone’ Pruitt has wowed audiences with his rich, smooth vocals as well as his mastery of the blues guitar. He remains a Mississippi Blues man of the highest order and in South Mississippi a local legend. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

Saturday

Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

Kelsey Moran Band

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

A5 Duo

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

8 p.m.

Mitch Mann

The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.

6 p.m.

Crazy Whiskey

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Crazy Whiskey is an outlaw country group from New Orleans, LA. They take the stage at 10 pm! 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.

Whiskey Kiss

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Whiskey Kiss is a four-piece rockabilly band based out of Phoenix. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Sunday

Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

3 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Blue Autumn Tuesday

Sky Bar at The Reef, 1749 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Blue Autumn Tuesday is a versatile five-piece cover band based out of Biloxi. skybarbiloxi.com

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Monday

Brandon Tingstrom

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Amedee Fredricks

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

6:30 p.m.

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Ty & Gram

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Thursday

Chris Houchin

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Brennan Roybal

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Brennan Roybal is a keyboardist and singer with a warm soulful voice. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

