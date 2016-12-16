Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Chuck Tippit
Category 5 Bar, 1060 Highway 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Dave Rohbock
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
Deuces Wild Live
American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Rd., Gautier. Free.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Keith Burnstein is a singer/songwriter and pianist based out of New Orleans. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Mitch Stewart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Toys for Tots Benefit Concert
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free with wrapped toy. This holiday benefit concert will feature Thomas McCormack, Stacy Griffin, Grafitti Peace Treaty, Beyond Reason, and other local artists. Admission is free with a wrapped toy or cash donation. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Got Groove
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
David Moore Band
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Indianapolis singer/songwriter David Moore crafts songs focusing on folk, alternative country, and heartlands rock and roll. Moore used to be the frontman for the band Chamberlain, formerly known as Split Lip. 228-215-0506.
11 p.m.
Tommie ‘T-Bone’ Pruitt
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. For over 59 years, Tommie ’T-Bone’ Pruitt has wowed audiences with his rich, smooth vocals as well as his mastery of the blues guitar. He remains a Mississippi Blues man of the highest order and in South Mississippi a local legend. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Saturday
Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Kelsey Moran Band
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
A5 Duo
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
Mitch Mann
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.
6 p.m.
Crazy Whiskey
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Crazy Whiskey is an outlaw country group from New Orleans, LA. They take the stage at 10 pm! 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.
Whiskey Kiss
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Whiskey Kiss is a four-piece rockabilly band based out of Phoenix. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Sunday
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Blue Autumn Tuesday
Sky Bar at The Reef, 1749 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Blue Autumn Tuesday is a versatile five-piece cover band based out of Biloxi. skybarbiloxi.com
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Monday
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Amedee Fredricks
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Ty & Gram
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Thursday
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Brennan Roybal
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Brennan Roybal is a keyboardist and singer with a warm soulful voice. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Comments