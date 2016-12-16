Holiday cheer abounds at Beau Rivage

Holiday cheer is widespread at Beau Rivage in Biloxi this season with a flurry of spectacle, entertainment and family fun.
Upon walking through the doors of the Beau, you will find a colorful winter wonderland dominated by a display of more than 2,000 live Poinsettias throughout the Promenade entryway and shopping gallery.
Along with giant ornaments, sleighs, nutcrackers and more than 150 brilliantly decorated trees, the setting is a beautiful backdrop for family photos.
The setting also is a nice precursor to the Beau’s annual “Christmas Wonderland” extravaganza being held Dec. 21-29 in the Beau Rivage Theatre. The family-friendly event features costumed performers singing and dancing their way through a wintry setting. Guests will see Santa, his reindeer and elves, and others take them through classic Christmas songs.
Anthony Gibson, executive director of entertainment, said it’s family fun with a flair.
“This show, if I was going to compare it to anything, I would compare it to the Rockettes, because it’s non-ice. We do have one adagio team that will do one number on ice, but predominantly the show is for very family audiences. It’s just an all-around very good Christmas show,” Gibson said.
Performances are daily at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10.95. Ages 12 and younger receive a free meal at The Buffet with each ticket stub, which also is good for double-redemption vouchers at the Arcade.
The Buffet is featuring a special kids menu for the holidays and accompanying free photos with Santa starting Sunday and running through Dec. 22 from 5-9 p.m. Also, on Christmas Day, a special holiday menu will be offered for $32.99.
The fun carries on beyond Christmas as the Beau Rivage rings in 2017. New Year’s Eve will feature special dining options at many of the Beau’s restaurants and early celebrations will begin at EIGHT75, Coast and the Breeze Bar.
At the Beau Rivage Theatre, The Molly Ringwalds will be decked out as some of the most memorable pop stars of the MTV generation. They will keep guests rocking from 11 p.m. until the early morning with their tribute to the 1980s, including a champagne toast at midnight.
Tickets start at $19.95.
Tickets for all performances are available by calling (888) 566-7469 or online at www.beaurivage.com.
