Movies at a glance

New arrivals
Collateral Beauty☆
Will Smith stars as a man whose life is upended by tragedy. Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren are among the people who help him try to regain his footing. PG-13 (C, G)
Manchester by the Sea☆☆☆☆
An uncle (Casey Affleck) is obliged to return home to care for his nephew after his brother dies. Unknowing he is to be the guardian and struggles with the decision. Throughout the movie he recounts past memories that caused him to leave Manchester and distancing himself from his past. R (C, G)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story☆☆☆
Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) directs this prequel to “A New Hope” about a band of resistance fighters (including Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker) who risk their lives to steal the plans for an under-construction Death Star. PG-13 (C, G)
Coming Tuesday
Sing, PG; Passengers, PG-13; Assassin’s Creed, PG-13
Coming Thursday
Why Him, R
PG-13 (G)
Returning
Allied☆☆☆1/2
Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”) directs Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in this tale about the repercussions of a dangerous secret mission behind enemy lines during World War II. R (C, G)
Almost Christmas☆☆
Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union are among the members of an extended family trying to spend five days of the holiday season together under the same roof without killing each other. PG-13 (C, G)
Arrival ☆☆☆☆
Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner are part of a team of scientists investigating alien spacecraft that have touched down in 12 spots around the world. Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”) directs. PG-13 (G)
Doctor Strange ☆☆☆☆
The Marvel Comics Universe takes a step into fantasy with this first installment in the adventures of the Greenwich Village neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) who defends our realm from otherworldly evil. PG-13 (C, G)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them☆☆☆
Eddie Redmayne stars as the author of one of the textbooks Harry Potter would go on to read 70 years later at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Hacksaw Ridge ☆☆1/2
Mel Gibson’s first outing as a director since 2006’s “Apocalypto” tells the true story of an American soldier (Andrew Garfield) who saved 75 men without firing a shot or carrying a gun during one of World War II’s bloodiest battles – emphasis on the bloody. R (C)
Incarnate
No review available
A scientist with the ability to enter the subconscious minds of the possessed must save a young boy from the grips of a demon with powers never seen before, while facing the horrors of his past. PG-13 (G)
Miss Sloane☆☆☆
Jessica Chastain stars as a crackerjack political lobbyist trying to make a difference on Capitol Hill. R (C, G)
Moana☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C, G)
Nocturnal Animals☆☆☆
An art gallery owner (Amy Adams) is haunted by a novel written by her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal). The novel is a violent thriller she interprets as a veiled threat and a symbolic revenge tale. R (C, G)
Office Christmas Party☆☆1/2
Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Kate McKinnon and Olivia Munn are among the revelers at an office holiday celebration that gets way out of control. R (C, G)
Trolls ☆☆1/2
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. PG (C, G)
