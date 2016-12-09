Martina McBride, ‘Dukes’ Christmas top things to do this weekend

What you should be doing two weeks before Christmas? Well, finishing up on your shopping wouldn’t be a bad thing, but why not take a break from holiday shopping and partake in some of the many activities happening this weekend in South Mississippi? Even Santa Claus likes to get down every once in a while. Why do you think his nickname is “Jolly Ol’ St. Nick?’”
Country band Lonestar will bring their hit song “Amazed” and several others to the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $34 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Martina McBride will wind down the 2016 leg of her “Love Unleashed” tour with a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Expect the hits, songs from her new album, “Reckless,” and maybe a Christmas song or two. Tickets start at $70 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The original “good ol’ boys,” John Schneider and Tom Wopat, return to the Island View Casino in Gulfport on Saturday for their annual Christmas show. Tickets start at $30 for the 8 p.m. show.
Friday
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Try your hand at throwing pots on the Ohr pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. Staff will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Ohr can ship your work if you live out of town. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit toward the class purchase. Class is limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Second annual Mug Show
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Traditionally, mugs have served as a functional tool for drinking hot beverages. But this weekend, artists are invited to expand and interpret their own ideas of what it means to be a mug. The exhibit is intended to celebrate the expansive possibilities of the mug, which often holds our most beloved drinks.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $18 per 5-gallon bucket. Bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and covered shoes. Young children need to have supervision so it is preferred to have one adult per two children. This is a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Details: 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 16
Saturday
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and under, free). At 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come aboard and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore to search for Atlantic bottlenose dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service. Through Dec. 31. Details: 228-864-1014.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11
Ceramic Clay Village Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Come spend an afternoon in the clay studio and create a charming ceramic Christmas village for decorating your home. Ohr will provide templates for the little houses and guide you along the way. Each person will create five small pieces for their village. All clay, glazes and firing are included in the class fee. Work will be ready to pick up Dec. 17. Class limited to 15 students. Cost: $35 per student. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
1:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Join others in the library meeting room and meet new friends. Bring your friends, create and build, and bring your own computer/laptop or game system. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests (the library is also looking for parent volunteers to help with meetings). Participants must have their own copy of Minecraft. Sign up today at the front desk and receive a schedule. Details: 228-875-1193 or www.jgrls.org.
10 a.m.-noon
Clay Babies: Baby Hand Dishes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15 per child. Children will make and paint sweet little dishes from hand tracings. This is a treasured gift for any grandparent or relative. Don’t miss this opportunity for your children to create lasting treasures. Older children are welcome in this class if a younger sibling is enrolled. Pre-registration is required. Class limited to 20 students. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up from 4 to 8 p.m., when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots” and veteran Second Saturday patrons know these will be among the liveliest places to be during the event.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Farmers Market
Downtown Long Beach, 200 Jeff Davis Ave. Weekly, year-round, all local foods farmers market. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Still Life Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $75 per Person per day. Registration ends Dec. 1. This workshop will follow the tradition of the Golden Age of painting as exemplified by Rubens, Velasquez and Titian. Janca is a modern day master. He grinds his pigment by hand and cooks his own oil mediums, similar to the manner of medieval alchemists. Explore indepth the techniques of the Old Masters. These principles include; contrast of light and shadows, opaque lights and transparent shadows, understanding how to use the half-tone with its magnificent pearl effect, quality of paint, creating the substance and dimension of the objects with opaque and transparent passages. Using these principles or tools to express the larger idea or concept you will always know where you are and where you are going in the painting process. 228-872-3164. www.walterandersonmuseum.org/page/calendar
9 p.m.
Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Club Workshop and Meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Pot luck lunch is at noon. Business meeting starts at 1 p.m. The workshop then continues until 4:30 p.m. 228-875-1193. mgcgms.org
9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Auditions for ‘School of Rock— the Musical’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Seeking young actors, singers, dancers and musicians for “School of Rock, the Musical.” The musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prep school. Auditions are open to upper-elementary (10 and older) and high school students. Younger students are welcome to audition for our Rock-n-Roll Party Pre-Show. Please prepare a pop/rock song. You may bring CD accompaniment. One-minute monologue optional, but encouraged. Instrumentalists, please prepare a one-minute song you know, preferably a rock song. Details: 228-897-6039 or www.lmdc.org.
Comments