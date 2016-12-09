As ‘Rogue One’ sets to open on the Coast, white supremacists boycott film

One week before the new movie in the “Star Wars” franchise is set to open in theaters across the nation and in South Mississippi, some white supremacists are calling for a boycott of the film.
The Miami Herald reports that members of the “alt-right,” a group that mixes racism, white supremacy and nationalism,” started a social media movement with the hashtag #DumpStarWars. The report claims that the group has an issue with the film’s casting of a white female, Felicty Jones as Jyn Erso, and a multicultural cast, including Forest Whitaker, that tries to take down the Galactic Empire.
The white supremacist site infostormer called the film “Hollywood propaganda” in derogatory terms.
The #DumpStarWars hashtag sent off a flurry of Tweets on Thursday, many of which claimed the film is “anti-Donald Trump.”
#DumpStarWar you can count on Santa.— SANTA FOR TRUMP (@TrumpClaus) December 9, 2016
In November, Chris Weitz said that the Galactic Empire was representative of a white supremacist group.
Weitz sent out the following Tweet.
Star Wars against hate. Spread it. pic.twitter.com/Dtf5uqpxba— Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) November 11, 2016
“Rogue One” is the first stand-alone film that takes place in the “Star Wars” universe. Advance tickets for the Thursday release are on sale at Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and The Grand 18 in D’Iberville.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments