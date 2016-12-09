Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
CHUCK TIPPIT
Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Dave Rohbock
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern-style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Kristian Cowart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
7 p.m.
Crazy Uncle
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Crazy Uncle is a funk band from the beautiful town of Ocean Springs. The band consists of Paul Kirkland, Ben Morgan, Joey Roberts, and Winston Avara. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Deuces Wild Live
Ocean Springs Elks Lodge, 2501 Beachview Dr., Ocean Springs. Free.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Rue Snider
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free Show. Rue Snider writes melodic songs with choruses that get stuck in your head like a dream you pleasantly remember. His lyrics are quirky, specific, and deeply personal while attempting to address universal emotions. Rue is a rode warrior who performs a hundred plus shows per year in front of audiences large and small anywhere music is welcome. He lives in Brooklyn, NY. 228-938-6800.
9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
3HG
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 3HG is a Gulf Coast-area cover band who play hits from the ’70s through today. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Perfect Mix
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
11 p.m.
Sicily Swing
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. This three-piece group plays a mix of New Orleans R&B, swing and oldies tunes. 228-818-9885.
8:30 p.m.
Lisa Mills
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Lisa Mills is a blues and southern roots singer. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Saturday
DJs Misko & Howze
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
12 a.m.
Hadley Hill
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Paul & Kelli Seitz
Mockingbird Cafe, 110 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-8383.
6 p.m.
Pitcher Point
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
Brandon Tingstrom & Exit 13
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies — Brandon Tingstrom & Exit 13 play around good-time music. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Cary Hudson
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
Edward David Anderson
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.
6 p.m.
The Retro Fitz Band
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
9 p.m.
Colin Lockey
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
12 a.m.
Dirty Bourbon River Show
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Drawing from a rich diversity of musical backgrounds, the Dirty Bourbon River Show began in American roots music and branched out into folk, rock, blues, jazz, Latin, gypsy, circus, and traditional New Orleans styles. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Deuces Wild Live
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. 228-818-4600.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gospel Singing
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
Monday
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Tuesday
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. 15.00. The Coast Big Band is a Mississippi Gulf Coast 20 plus piece big band orchestra whose music is a strong mix of big band dance music, pop tunes, soulful and hot vocals, Latin tunes, and jazz standards. You’ll hear classics made famous by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Harry James and Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey. The band now has added more contemporary songs from the 60’s to the 90’s. In the tradition of great big bands, The Coast Big Band consists of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, guitar, bass, piano, drums with vocalists. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=november-2016-coast-big-band-holiday-show
3 p.m.
Wednesday
Andrew Weeks
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Ty & Gram
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Thursday
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Anderson Dominguez
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Comments